Czechia beats Finland to advance to semifinals at Women's Worlds

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Katerina Mrazova had two points, including the game-winning goal, as Czechia defeated Finland 2-1 on Thursday morning to advance to the women's world hockey championship semifinals.

Czech goaltender Blanka Skodova turned away 41 of 42 shots in the first quarterfinal of the day at the CAA Centre. Finnish netminder Anni Keisala made 20 saves in the outing.

Finland forward Viivi Vainikka opened the scoring at 15:18 of the first period, but Czechia replied with unanswered second-period goals from Natalie Mlynkova and Mrazova.

It's the fourth straight time the Czechs and Finns have played in the women's world hockey championship quarterfinal, and the second consecutive time Czechia has knocked Finland out of the tournament.

Czechia lost 10-1 to the United States in the semifinals last year, but defeated Switzerland 4-2 in the third-place game to earn a bronze medal.

Finland last made the semifinals in 2021, but won bronze at the Beijing Olympics last winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.