Czechia, Canada tied after second period in quarterfinal at World Juniors

Czechia and Canada are tied after the second period in their quarterfinal matchup at the 2024 World Juniors.

Matthew Wood scored the opening goal of the second period to get Canada on the board as he burst in and got behind the Czech defence to beat goaltender Michael Hrabal with assists from Easton Cowan and Brayden Yager.

Defenceman Jake Furlong scored the tying goal late in the period to make it 2-2 after he took a pass from Matthew Poitras and his shot from the point got past Hrabal.

In the first period, Czech winger Jakub Stancl opened the scoring just under eight minutes in as he took a pass from Dominik Rymon and beat Canadian goaltender Mathis Rousseau on the blocker side.

Stancl plays in Sweden with Vaxjo and was drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Minutes later, Rymon was awarded a penalty shot after he was slashed by Canada’s Noah Warren but Rousseau stepped up and made the stop.

The Czechs would double their lead late in the period as Tomas Cibulka's shot from the blueline through traffic beat Rousseau through the five hole. Jiri Kulich picked up the assist on the goal.