Jiri Kulich tallied two goals and an assist as Czechia beat Switzerland 9-1 in the quarter-final at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax, NS.

The 18-year-old now leads his team in goals with five, tied with Gabriel Szturc who also netted twice against the Swiss.

Marcel Marcel had a great first period with a short-handed goal and an assist before adding a second score in the third, while Petr Hauser, David Jiricek and Eduard Sale each scored once to complete Czechia’s dominating victory.

Czechia’s Thomas Suchanek made 15 saves in the winning effort.

Louis Robin scored the lone goal for Switzerland, while Kevin Pasche was unable to prevent the loss with 19 saves.

Switzerland went on to an early lead when Robin beat Suchanek only 22 seconds after the puck dropped, but things went downhill after that.

Kulich got a beautiful pass from Stanislav Svozil to beat Pasche a little over two minutes later and tie the game for Czechia.

When Switzerland seemed to be coming into its own – highlighted by a power play opportunity – a short-handed Marcel goal, his first of the tournament, gave Czechia the lead and killed the Swiss momentum.

In the second period it was Czechia that scored quickly when Jiricek put one right through Pasche’s glove to add to the lead, his second score of the tournament.

The Swiss almost got one back on the power play but a shot by Attilio Biasca hit the crossbar.

Kulich added his second one on an assist by Eduard Sale with 14:18 to go in the second.

With a 7-1 lead going into the final period, Czechia kept pressing to add to their lead as Marcel and Szturc each netted for the second time to cap out the score.

Both teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the power play.

The Czech outshot the Swiss 28 to 16.

Czechia advances to the semifinal for the second straight time after upsetting the USA 4-2 last year. They will face Sweden who beat Finland 3-2 earlier on Monday.

