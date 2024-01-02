Czechia leads Canada after first period in quarterfinal at World Juniors

Czechia has a 2-0 lead over Canada after the first period in their quarterfinal matchup at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Czech winger Jakub Stancl opened the scoring just under eight minutes in as he skated in off a feed from Dominik Rymon and beat Canadian goaltender Mathis Rousseau on the blocker side.

Stancl plays in Sweden with Vaxjo and was drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Minutes later, Rymon was awarded a penalty shot after he was slashed by Canada’s Noah Warren but Rousseau stepped up and made the stop.

The Czechs would double their lead late in the period as Tomas Cibulka's shot from the blueline through traffic beat Rousseau through the five hole. Jiri Kulich picked up the assist on the goal.

Czechia outshot Canada 9-7 after the first period.