Czechia leads Switzerland after one period in WJC quarter-finals

Marcel Marcel scored a power-play goal and added an assist to give Czechia a 3-1 first-period lead against Switzerland in the quarter-final at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax, NS.

Louis Robin wasted no time getting Switzerland ahead, beating Thomas Suchanek only 22 seconds after the puck dropped.

Jiri Kulich got a beautiful pass from Stanislav Svozil to beat Kevin Pasche a little over two minutes later and tie the game for Czechia.

When Switzerland seemed to be coming into its own – highlighted by a power play opportunity - a short-handed Marcel Marcel goal, his first of the tournament, gave the Czech the lead and killed Swiss momentum.

Petr Hauser added another one for Czechia with 10:23 left in the first on an assist by a falling Marcel on a breakaway.

The Czech continued testing Pasche throughout the first, outshooting the Swiss 9-6.

The winner goes on to play Sweden – who beat Finland 3-2 earlier on Monday – in the semifinal on Wednesday.