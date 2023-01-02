Jiri Kulich tallied a goal and an assist as Czechia added to their 7-1 lead over Switzerland in the quarter-final at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax, NS.

You can watch every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

This time it was Czechia getting on the board early when David Jiricek put one right through Kevin Pasche’s glove to add to the lead, his second score of the tournament.

The Swiss almost got one back on the power play but a shot by Attilio Biasca hit the crossbar.

Kulich added another one for Czechia on an assist by Eduard Sale with 14:18 to go in the second. A Gabriel Szturc shot that would've sailed away was tipped in by Pasche and Sale scored for the first time in the tournament to make it 7-1.

Stanislav Svozil tallied two assists in the period to take the lead in points for defencemen across the tournament.

The winner goes on to play Sweden – who beat Finland 3-2 earlier on Monday – in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Czechia is looking to advance to the semifinal for the second straight time after upsetting the USA 4-2 last year.