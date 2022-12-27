Czechia defenceman Michal Hradek has received a one-game suspension for cross-checking Team Canada forward Kent Johnson in the opening game for both teams at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the second period when Hradek approached Johnson who was moving towards the net in front of Czechia's goaltender.

Hradek initially pushed Johnson and then raised his stick with his hands and pushed his stick into Johnson's neck area.

The disciplinary panel determined that Hradek "recklessly endangered the safety of the player."

Canada won the game 6-3.

Hradek will miss the next preliminary-round game against Germany on Monday night.

Czechia will also be without defenceman David Jiricek as he was hurt in a collision with Canada's Will Cuylle during Sunday's contest.