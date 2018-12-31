BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Kristian Reichel scored a pair of goals to lead the Czech Republic in a 6-3 victory over Switzerland at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday. Martin Necas, Daniel Kurovsky and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist as the Czech Republic finished with nine points (3-1) in preliminary-round play. Jakub Lauko also scored and Libor Hajek had two assists.

The Czechs are currently second in Group B but can fall to third if Russia earns a regulation victory over Sweden in its final preliminary game on Sunday night.

Ken Jager, Dario Rohrbach and Elia Riva had goals for Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B with three points (1-3) and will play Group a top seed Canada in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Swiss have never beaten Canada in 21 world juniors meetings.

The United States faces Finland in its final preliminary game later Sunday afternoon.