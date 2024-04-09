Czechs wrap up third place in Group A with rout of Swiss at Women's Worlds

UTICA, N.Y. — Natalie Mlynkova had three goals and an assist as Czechia wrapped up third place in Group A at the world women's hockey championship with a 6-1 win over Switzerland on Tuesday.

Tereza Vanisova and Daniela Pejsova each had a goal and an assist for the Czechs, who finished with two wins and two losses, all in regulation.

Aneta Terjralova also scored for Czechia with a goal 37 seconds into the game, while Lara Stadler had the only goal for Switzerland.

Klara Peslarova made 18 saves to secure the win for the Czechs, who took the bronze medal at the last two world championships.

Saskia Maurer stopped 30 shots for Switzerland, which lost all four of its group-stage games in regulation.

All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B advance to the quarterfinals.

Czechia will face Germany in the final eight after the Germans won Group B with a 3-0 victory over China earlier Tuesday.

Switzerland will play Finland, which finished fourth in Group A.

In Group B action, Laura Kluge scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist for Germany, which finished with a perfect 12 points from four regulation wins.

Emily Nix and Bernadette Karpf also scored, and Lisa Hemmerle made nine saves for the shutout.

Grace Zhan made 41 saves for China.

The loss greatly hurt China's chances at finishing top three in the group and advancing to the quarterfinals.

China was third heading into the final round-robin game between Denmark and Japan with three points. Denmark had two and Japan had one.

A win of any sort by Denmark would be enough to clinch third place and a spot in the quarterfinals. Japan would move on with a regulation win or an overtime win where it scores at least three goals.

China would only moves on if Japan wins in overtime by a score of 1-0 or 2-1.

The team which finished third in Group B was set to face the defending champion Americans in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The other quarterfinal will pit 2023 silver medallist Canada against Sweden.

The fourth and fifth teams in Group B will be relegated to the Division I, Group A championship next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.