Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift could miss time with a shoulder sprain incurred in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The Georgia product is not expected to require surgery, however.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Vikings, per source. It’s not expected to require surgery. But Swift could miss some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Swift, 23, had already been dealing with an ankle injury that had limited him to a single practice last week. His usage was limited on Sunday, rushing for 31 yards on seven carries with Jamaal Williams used as the featured back.

A native of Philadelphia, Swift has rushed for 231 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown through three games.

Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are the other two running backs on the Lions' depth chart and could see game action in Swift's absence.

The Lions (1-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday.