Runnning back D’Ernest Johnson reached an agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $2.433 million, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed.

Johnson, 26, is coming off his best season as a pro as he rushed for 534 yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries.

The former University of South Florida Bull joined the Browns in 2019 and has seen limited action since then. In Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, Johnson got his opportunity and he ran with it, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown while Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were sidelined.

The deal includes more than $900,000 in guaranteed money, to the free agent.