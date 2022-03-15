The Detroit Lions are expected to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark to a one-year contract worth $10 million in fully guaranteed money, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

For DJ Chark, it’s a 1-year deal worth $10M fully guaranteed. https://t.co/7cibMVQhxN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Chark 25, played just four games last season before being placed on IR with a fractured ankle on Oct. 4. He totalled seven receptions, 154 yards and two touchdowns before the injury ended his season.

The LSU product was a a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. In his four-year career, Chark has recorded 147 catches, 2,042 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

The Alexandria, LA, native was selected in the second round (61st overall) by the Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft.