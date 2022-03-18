The Carolina Panthers are giving WR D.J. Moore a three-year, $61.884 million extension, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Panthers are giving WR DJ Moore a three-year, $61.884 million extension in new money, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus, @JasonRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. New money average per money is $20.628M. There is a full guarantee of $41.61M. He is tied to Carolina for four and $73 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Moore is now tied to Carolina for four years and the extension comes with $41.61million guaranteed.

Moore, 24, has played four seasons in Carolina, logging 4,313 yards, 301 receptions and 14 touchdowns.