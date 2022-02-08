BEIJING — Canadian Dahria Beatty finished fifth in her quarterfinal heat of the women's cross-country sprint event, falling short of her goal of making the semifinals.

The skier from Whitehorse, Yukon, was the only member of Canada's cross-country team to advance past the first round of the sprint events at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Beatty failed to advance to the semis after finishing fifth in a fast quarterfinal heat that was won by the eventual gold-medal winner, Jonna Sundling of Sweden.

Sundling won the final in three minutes, 9.68 seconds, finishing 2.88 seconds ahead of teammate Maja Dahlqvist on Tuesday. Jessie Diggins of the United States took bronze, 3.16 seconds behind.

Cendrine Browne of St-Jerome Que. finished 35th, while Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt ended up 40th and Laura Leclair finished 58th.

On the men's side, Graham Ritchie of Ontario, Olivier Léveillé of Sherbrooke, Que. and Antoine Cyr from Gatineau, finished 34th, 54th and 56th, respectively.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway defended his Olympic cross-country sprint title in a time of 2:58.06. Frederico Pellegrino of Italy took silver, .26 seconds behind. Russian skier Alexander Terenteva earned bronze, 1.31 behind.

