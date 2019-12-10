1h ago
Dale Weise leads Rocket over Monsters in shootout
Veteran Dale Weise scored once in regulation, then added the winner in the seventh round of the shootout as the Laval Rocket edged the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.
The Canadian Press
LAVAL, Que. — Veteran Dale Weise scored once in regulation, then added the winner in the seventh round of the shootout as the Laval Rocket edged the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.
Charles Hudon forced extra time with the tying goal at 16:12 of the third period for the Rocket (15-10-3).
Nathan Gerbe and Kevin Stenlund scored in the first period to give the Monsters (12-11-3) a 2-0 lead.
Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for the win as Veini Vehvilainen stopped 28 shots in a losing cause.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.