LAVAL, Que. — Veteran Dale Weise scored once in regulation, then added the winner in the seventh round of the shootout as the Laval Rocket edged the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Charles Hudon forced extra time with the tying goal at 16:12 of the third period for the Rocket (15-10-3).

Nathan Gerbe and Kevin Stenlund scored in the first period to give the Monsters (12-11-3) a 2-0 lead.

Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for the win as Veini Vehvilainen stopped 28 shots in a losing cause.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.