Cowboys' McCoy (quad) out for the season

The Dallas Cowboys defence has incurred a major blow before the season has even started.

#Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells reporters that DT Gerald McCoy’s MRI showed a ruptured quad tendon and he’s out for the season. Initial fear had been an ACL, but the MRI delivers bad news, regardless. A major blow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2020

Team chief operating officer Stephen Jones told reporters on Monday that six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the entire season after rupturing a quad tendon in practice.

McCoy, 32, signed a three-year deal with the team in March.

A native of Oklahoma City, McCoy was the third overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Bucs where he was a three-time All-Pro.

McCoy spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, playing in all 16 games and recording 22 tackles and 5.0 sacks.