Schefter: The Ravens are moving on from Earl Thomas

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday he has "nothing really to report" on the team's potential interest in free agent safety Earl Thomas.

Thomas was released Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team after an altercation with a teammate last week.

The Cowboys have been linked to Thomas since his time with the Seattle Seahawks and McCarthy said questions on the safety should be directed to the team's management.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy asked about Earl Thomas this morning. Doesn’t say much.



"We’re very confident in where we are as far as the 80 man roster…..(that’s) more conversations for Jerry, Stephen and Will McClay. I have nothing really to report." — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) August 24, 2020

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowl safety, joined the Ravens on a four-year, $55 million deal last year.

Prior to his time as a Raven, the 31-year-old Thomas spent nine seasons with the Seahawks.