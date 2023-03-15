The Dallas Cowboys are likely to release running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that the move has not been made official but there is a very real chance he is released post June 1.

This is the likely choice, sources confirm. Not official. But very real chance Zeke Elliott has played his last down in Dallas (and would be a post-June 1 release). https://t.co/yxzh5XPcf4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

According to Doug Rush of Bleacher Report, Dallas is set to save $10.9 million in cap space with a $5.8 million dead cap hit if Elliott is designated as a post-June 1 cut.

A two-time rushing champion, Elliott has topped 1,000 yards four times in seven seasons with the Cowboys, including a career-best 1,631 yards as a rookie in 2016.

He tallied 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season but was outrushed by teammate Tony Pollard, who had 1,007 yards in 16 games. The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Pollard earlier this month.

In 103 career regular season games, Elliott has 8,262 yards with 80 total touchdowns.

He was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft.