The Dallas Cowboys lead the New York Giants 6-3 at halftime in a clash between NFC East rivals on Monday Night Football.

Dallas regained a three-point advantage on Brett Maher’s 28-yard field goal at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter.

A 42-yard field goal by Graham Gano had pulled the Giants even at 3-3 just under four minutes into the second quarter.

The Cowboys opened the scoring on a 26-yard field goal by Maher that capped a 10-play, 55-yard drive with 2:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Gano had a chance to get the Giants on the board on their first drive of the game, but his 47-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.

The Giants entered Monday’s game 2-0 and second in the NFC East, while the Cowboys sat third in the division at 1-1.

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) were leading the NFC East.