The Dallas Cowboys are releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports he will be designated as a post-June 1 cut to create cap space, which will save Dallas $10.9 million with a $5.8 million dead cap.

End of an era: The #Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space. pic.twitter.com/QKZhkny76i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

A two-time rushing champion, Elliott has topped 1,000 yards four times in seven seasons with the Cowboys, including a career-best 1,631 yards as a rookie in 2016.

He tallied 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season but was outrushed by teammate Tony Pollard, who had 1,007 yards in 16 games. The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Pollard earlier this month.

In 103 career regular season games, Elliott has 8,262 yards with 80 total touchdowns. He is currently third on the Cowboys' all-time rushing yards list behind Emmitt Smith (17,162 yards) and Tony Dorsett (12,036).

Elliott was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft.