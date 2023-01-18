Cowboys vs. 49ers: How to watch and stream NFL Playoffs

Why the 49ers have the edge over the Cowboys

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs continues as the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Watch and stream LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Cowboys are coming off an emphatic 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Wild Card weekend.

Dak Prescott led the way in the victory throwing for 305 yard s with four touchdowns and no interceptions while tight end Dalton Schultz had 95 receiving yards with two touchdown catches.

There will be questions about the Cowboys' ability to kick after Brett Maher missed four-straight extra points off touchdowns.

Despite being down 17-16 at the half, the 49ers roared back to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Wild Card weekend.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns while Deebo Samuel had 133 receiving yards with a touchdown catch.

The 49ers won the NFC West with a 13-4 record and the Dallas Cowboys finished second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record.

This is the first matchup between the two clubs this season.

How to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

You can watch Cowboys vs. Bengals and every NFL playoff game this weekend with data enhanced feeds on TSN+ and on CTV.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22

Main Coverage: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT

Where to watch: CTV, Data enhanced feeds on TSN+

Odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Cowboys: +162

49ers: -194

View the latest odds here.