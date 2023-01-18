Why the 49ers have the edge over the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers continue their storied rivalry when they meet in the NFL Divisional Playoffs on Sunday.

This will mark the ninth postseason matchup between the clubs, with Dallas holding a 5-3 advantage dating back to 1970.

The 49ers prevailed 23-17 over the Cowboys on wild-card weekend in 2021 in the first playoff tilt between them since 1994.

Cowboys vs. 49ers playoff history

1970: Cowboys 17, 49ers 10 (NFC Championship)

1971: Cowboys 14, 49ers 3 (NFC Championship)

1972: Cowboys 30, 49ers 28 (NFC Divisional Playoff)

1981: 49ers 28, Cowboys 27 (NFC Championship)

1992: Cowboys 30, 49ers 20 (NFC Championship)

1993: Cowboys 38, 49ers 21 (NFC Championship)

1994: 49ers 38, Cowboys 28 (NFC Championship)

2021: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17 (Wild Card)

Perhaps the most memorable playoff moment between the Cowboys and 49ers was in the 1981 NFC Championship when Joe Montana connected with Dwight Clark for a touchdown in the final minute to secure a 28-27 win for the 49ers. The play is simply known as “The Catch.”

Both the Cowboys and 49ers are near the top of the charts win five Super Bowl wins apiece and trail only the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, each with six titles.

Super Bowl wins

Cowboys (1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, 1995)

49ers (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994)

This season the 49ers finished first in the NFC West with a record of 13-4 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on wild-card weekend.

The Cowboys finished second in the NFC East at 12-5 and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 to solidify this Sunday’s contest with the 49ers.