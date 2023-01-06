Cowboys vs. Commanders: How to watch, stream NFL Week 18

The final week of the 2022-23 NFL season continues with an NFC East finale, as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Washington to take on the Commanders in a crucial battle.

The Dallas Cowboys can shockingly still claim the top seed in the NFC with a victory and a Philadelphia Eagles loss, thanks to their late two-game winning streak.

In winning six of their last seven games, the Cowboys have averaged 35.7 points per game, including three games with 40 or more points scored.

Washington is starting rookie quarterback Sam Howell with their playoff aspirations having been snuffed out with a loss last week against the Cleveland Browns.

After a 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, the Commanders have gone 0-3-1 to drop to 7-8-1 and out of playoff contention.

In their first meeting this season in Week 4, the Cowboys topped the Commanders 25-10.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

You can watch the Cowboys vs. Commanders LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8

Main Coverage: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/3, TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.