The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday evening that two fans will be banned from American Airlines Center until 2023 after an incident with members of Chris Paul's family during Sunday's Game 4 between the Mavs and Phoenix Suns.

Statement from the Dallas Mavericks on the incident involving Chris Paul’s family and fans. Two fans, who gave unwanted hugs to Paul’s family, will be banned from American Airlines Center until 2023: pic.twitter.com/tDTVcD36uU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

"American Airlines Center and Dallas Mavericks security and executives have concluded the investigation into the incident involving the Paul family. Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center. AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game. The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023," the team said in a statement.

After the game, Paul took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the situation.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families... f*** that!!" Paul tweeted Sunday.

The Mavericks went on to win Game 4 111-101 to even the series at two games apiece. Paul finished with five points and seven assists before fouling out mid-way through the fourth quarter.

Game 5 will go Tuesday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.