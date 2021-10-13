CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points to lead six Dallas scorers in double figures and the Mavericks beat Charlotte by 68 points.

The Hornets rested some top players and limited LeMelo Ball to only 11 minutes. He scored only four points while making only 2 of 10 shots from the field.

Some other top players were held out by Charlotte, including Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. The Hornets were held to no more than 18 points in any period.

Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds for Dallas. After leading 61-30 at halftime, the Mavericks outscored Charlotte 30-11 in the third period.

Charlotte made only 3 of 19 3-pointers and overall made 27.4% of its shots from the field (23 of 84).

James Bouknight led the Hornets with 12 points. Cody Martin had 11.