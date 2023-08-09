The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a fully guaranteed deal with free agent Derrick Jones Jr., according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner told The Athletic.

The 26-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.0 minutes a night in 64 games.

Known for his athleticism, Jones won the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago as a member of the Miami Heat. He has also had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers in addition to the Bulls and Heat.

The Chester, Pa., native is a veteran of seven NBA seasons and averages 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.