Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a lateral meniscus tear of his right knee.

He has sat out Games 4 and 5 of the series due to the injury. He also missed 10 games in January with right knee soreness.

It's not the same knee Porzingis had surgically repaired after he tore his ACL in what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks in early 2018. He was acquired by the Mavericks last year.

In 2019-20, Porzingis averaged 20.4 points per game, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Clippers have a 3-2 first round series lead.