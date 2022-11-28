The Dallas Mavericks are planning to add free agent Kemba Walker to their roster, according to multiple reports.

​Walker, 32, has not played in a game since February. He was waived by the Detroit Pistons prior to the season after being acquired in a deal from the New York Knicks in the summer.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2022

A Bronx native, Walker returned home to play for the Knicks in 2021-22 but the homecoming did not go as planned as Walker fell out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation and did not appear in a game beyond Feb. 16.

In 37 games last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points on 40.3 per cent shooting to go along with 3.5 assists per game while playing a career-low 25.6 minutes a night. His best outing of the season came in a game on Dec. 23 where he scored 44 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

Prior to his time in New York, Walker spent eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and another two with the Boston Celtics, making four All-Star appearances.