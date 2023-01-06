The Dallas Mavericks are waiving guard Kemba Walker after playing just nine games this season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 6, 2023

Walker, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Mavs in late November and his salary would have become guaranteed on Saturday, according to MacMahon.

Over nine games in Dallas, Walker averaged eight points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.1 per cent from the floor and 25 per cent from three-point range.

Over 750 career games with the Charlotte Bobcats, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Mavericks, Walker is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The UConn product was an All-Star for four straight seasons from 2016 to 2020.