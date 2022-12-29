Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2021

Charania reports Thomas is expected to join the team Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Thomas recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day contract and appeared in four games but was not brought back for an additional 10 days.

The Mavs will be Thomas' sixth team since the beginning of the 2017-18 season. The year before, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game in 82 games with the Celtics and made the All-Star Team for the second year in a row.

The 32-year-old was selected with the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and has spent time with eight different NBA teams.