Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone in the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

The penalty was served by Mason Marchment.

Benn logged 0:42 seconds of ice time before his exit.

Benn, 33, has three goals and 11 points in 15 games for the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.