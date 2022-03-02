DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Suter and Alexander Radulov scored in the final minute of Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson added goals to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season.

Radulov — playing his 500th NHL game — scored his third goal of the season and second in his last 40 games. He had a career-high 29 goals in 2018-19.

Kings rookie Arthur Kaliyev had his first two-goal game in the NHL, Phillip Danualt also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 38 shots.

Los Angeles had lost two straight after winning five in a row. It had won its previous six road games.

Dallas trailed 3-1 after Kaliyev’s second goal, a power-play strike with 6:43 left in the second period.

Robertson, a southern California native, started the Stars’ rally with 5:47 to go with a shot between Petersen’s pads. Suter scored from the left point with 59 seconds left, and Radulov converted a rebound on a power play with 13 seconds to go.

NOTES

Kings assistant coach Trent Yawney ran the team for the fourth consecutive game with head coach Todd McLellan in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. … Oettinger made his seventh straight start and 11th in Dallas’ last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Columbus on Friday night.

Stars: At Winnipeg on Friday night.

