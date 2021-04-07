Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has been cleared to return to the team after returning two negative tests for COVID-19.

Bowness was pulled from the bench after two periods during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes when his test came back positive. The team said Wednesday that test was a false positive.

Stars Head Coach Rick Bowness has been cleared to re-join the team after recording a false positive COVID-19 test. #GoStars — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 7, 2021

Stars general manager Jim Nill said at the time that Bowness is fully vaccinated and the team believed it was a false positive.

The 66-year-old, who missed the team's 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, will be back behind the bench Thursday when they face Chicago again.