1h ago
Stars head coach Bowness cleared to return
Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has been cleared to return to the team after returning two negative tests for COVID-19, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Bowness was pulled from the bench after two periods during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes when his test came back positive. The team said Wednesday that test was a false positive.
Stars general manager Jim Nill said at the time that Bowness is fully vaccinated and the team believed it was a false positive.
The 66-year-old, who missed the team's 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, will be back behind the bench Thursday when they face Chicago again.