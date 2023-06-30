The Dallas Stars issued qualifying offers to restricted free agent forwards Ty Dellandrea, Riley Damiani, Scott Reedy and Nick Caamano, it was announced Friday.

This means they retain the negotiating rights for all four players heading into free agency on Saturday.

We have issued qualifying offers to Nick Caamano, Riley Damiani, Ty Dellandrea, and Scott Reedy.



MORE 👇 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 30, 2023

Defencemen Dawson Barteux, Oskari Laaksonen, goaltender Adam Scheel and forward Marian Studenic were not issued qualifying offers and will become free agents.

Dallas went 47-21-14 during the regular season, losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final.