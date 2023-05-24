Dallas Stars forward Max Domi has been fined $5,000 for his slash on Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

The fine, announced Wednesday by the the NHL Department of Player Safety. is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Domi was not penalized for slashing during the game.

The 5-foot-10 forward received roughing and cross-checking minors as well as a game misconduct late in the second period for his hit on Golden Knights defenceman Nicolas Hague.

The Golden Knights went on to beat the Stars 4-0 on Tuesday in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Domi, 28, was acquired by the Stars, along with goaltender Dylan Wells, from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a draft pick on March 2.

The Winnipeg native had 20 goals and 56 points in 80 regular season games split between the Blackhawks and Stars. He also has three goals and 11 points in 16 playoff games.

Drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2013 draft, Domi has 121 goals and 370 points in 581 career games split between the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Blackhawks, and Stars.