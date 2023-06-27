The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal has an average annual value of $2.25 million.

Dadonov, 34, finished the 2022-23 campaign with the Stars after he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for winger Denis Gurianov on Feb 26.

The 5-foot-11 winger recorded seven goals and 33 points in 73 games last season split between the Canadiens and the Stars.

He added four goals and 10 points in 16 playoff games before the Stars were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games during the Western Conference Final.

Dadonov is coming off a three-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators in October of 2020.

Drafted 71st overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2007 draft, Dadonov has 131 goals and 298 points in 486 career games split between the Panthers, Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Canadiens, and Stars.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native has a decorated international career, including five medals at the IIHF World Championship - a gold medal in 2014, a silver medal in 2015, and three bronze medals in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

He also helped Russia to two bronze medals at the World Junior Championship in 2008 and 2009 and helped his country to a fourth place finish at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.