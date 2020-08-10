Goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin both appeared healthy and made it through practice, indicating they will likely be available for Game 1 against the Calgary Flames, reports TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Both Bishop and Seguin were declared "unfit to play" Sunday in Dallas' round-robin game against the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas went on to win the game 2-1 in double overtime.

They will take on the Flames Tuesday night in Edmonton for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.