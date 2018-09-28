VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps, who are fighting for their playoff lives, will be led into battle Saturday against the LA Galaxy by a new coach with no Major League Soccer experience.

The Whitecaps fired Carl Robinson and his staff earlier in the week. Craig Dalrymple, technical director for the Whitecaps FC Academy, was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

"I see it as a great challenge," said Dalrymple, a former Whitecaps player who took over the academy in 2010. "I have tremendous support around me in the club."

Striker Kei Kamara said the players have confidence in Dalrymple, who oversaw the program that helped develop Whitecap players like Alphonso Davies, Simon Colyn and Russell Teibert.

"It's about being a professional," said Kamara. "He's part of the system. It's a respect level.

"The season is not over yet and we're not giving up on anything. I don't want anybody to think because this move was made we are throwing in the towel."

With five games remaining, the Whitecaps sit eighth in the MLS Western Conference with 40 points. Vancouver is one point behind the seventh-place Galaxy and four back of the Seattle Sounders, who hold the sixth and final playoff spot.

Midfielder Aly Ghazal said no coaching change is easy, but the Whitecaps remain focused on making the playoffs.

"Until the last game we still believe," he said. "If you go into a game and you're not believing, you can't expect any positives."

Vancouver captain Kendal Waston was outspoken in saying he wasn't happy about Robinson being fired and even suggested he might not return to the Whitecaps next season.

Come game day Waston said he can put his personal feelings aside when he steps on the pitch.

"I have to give my everything, always, even now we have a new coach," said the big centre back. "All of my teammates, we are going to give until the end 100 per cent."

Teibert expects Dalrymple will adapt to his new role.

"I know what he can do as a coach," said the midfielder from Niagara Falls, Ont. "It's going to be new for him coaching men in his first experience.

"He's been around the club for some time. He knows the personnel, he knows the staff, he knows the club. I think he will set in and do well."

Under Robinson the Whitecaps were a counter-attacking team. That could change under Dalrymple.

"I have some ideas," he said. "I want to breed them and cultivate them.

"There has to be changes for sure. Clearly what's been in place has not been good enough. We're not in the top six right now. We need to fix that quickly. We believe we can."

One of the challenges facing Dalrymple and the Whitecaps will be defending against Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former Manchester United and AC Milan star has 18 goals and nine assists in his 23 games with LA this season.

"He's one in 11," said Ghazal. "We are not going to be playing against Zlatan alone."

Dalrymple joked he thought about dressing himself for the game.

"It's a collective effort," he said. "We hope he's contained, and he will be contained.

"We will do our best to make sure they are more concerned about us."

———

Vancouver Whitecaps (11-11-7) at LA Galaxy (11-11-8)

Saturday, StubHub Center

Playoff Logjam: Seven points separates fourth place Portland from eighth place Vancouver in the Western Conference. Vancouver and Seattle each have a game in hand on Portland, Salt Lake and L.A.

Breaking A Trend: The Whitecaps have lost back-to-back games, their longest streak since losing three in a row in July. Vancouver is 3-3-3 in the last nine.

LA Freeway: Vancouver is 4-1-3 in their last eight games against the Galaxy and are 2-1-1 at StubHub Center. This comes after the Whitecaps had just one win in their first 11 games against L.A.

Chasing Records: Kamara's 13 goals ties the mark Fredy Montero set last year for second highest in a single regular season. Camillo scored 22 in 2013.

Last Meeting: 0-0 draw March 24 at BC Place.

Home And Away: The Whitecaps are 5-7-2 on the road this year while the Galaxy are 7-4-4 at home.