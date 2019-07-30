Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey has cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Toronto Blue Jays' triple-A club, the Buffalo Bisons.

ROSTER MOVE: We’ve recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley. He will start tonight’s game.



Additionally, OF Dalton Pompey cleared waivers and has been assigned outright to the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/OB7opAuxTZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2019

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment last week by the Blue Jays after he was taken off the 60-day injured list. Pompey suffered his third career concussion in spring training when he hit his head on some bats that were resting on top of his locker in Dunedin. He was placed on the 60-day IL on April 2.

In 64 career big league games with the Jays since 2014, the Mississauga, Ont., product is hitting .221 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He is hitting .244 in 14 rehab games this season across three levels.

The Jays also recalled right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley from Buffalo and is active for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.