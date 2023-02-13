Receivers Dalton Schoen and Canada's Kian Schaffer-Baker will not sign NFL deals and are set to return to the CFL next year, TSN CFL Insider Farhan Lalji reports.

Schoen, 26, set the league ablaze in his rookie year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season, as he caught 70 passes for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie Award. He finished as the league's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Schaffer-Baker, 24, caught 68 passes for 960 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Brampton, ON native also added 74 rushing yards on 13 carries.

TSN's John Lu reported in December that Schoen had not received any workout requests from NFL teams.

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in January, and was the only CGL player to make the jump to the NFL this offseason.