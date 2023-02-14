Schoen to return to Bombers in 2023

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will retain wide receiver Dalton Schoen next season, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor has confirmed.

The Winnipeg's Sun's Ted Wyman Schoen reports that Schoen did not receive any NFL contract offers and the window for him to move on from the Canadian Football League this season is now closed.

Schoen, 26, set the league ablaze in his rookie year with the Blue Bombers last season, catching 70 passes for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie Award. He finished as the league's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.

A native of Overland Park, Kan., Schoen played collegiately with the Kansas State Wildcats.