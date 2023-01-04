'I need to be at the hospital': Taylor shares comment from on field talk with McDermott

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke Wednesday for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in Monday’s game.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family and his loved ones, his teammates, the coaches, the entire Bills organization," said the fourth-year Bengals head coach in his opening remarks. "We've always had a great deal of respect for them [the Bills], I think that's grown much deeper, obviously, with what we've all seen transpire. Certainly, we're pulling for Damar."

Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the media.

Hamlin attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose shoulder drove into Hamlin’s chest, near midfield.

Hamlin went to the ground as the play ended and got back up, but then immediately collapsed. Training staff then rushed onto the field to administer care, including CPR.

Speaking Wednesday, Taylor attempted to give context as to what everyone was dealing with on the field.

"I've watched the TV copy, just to kind of see what everyone else saw," Taylor said. "If you think about it, we've been on the field many times where there's been an injury to an opponent, and you give them [the opposition's medical staff] room to operate.

"As our team made it on to the field, you could see the reaction of the players that were out there and how they were impacted - mostly their guys, a couple of our guys. You could quickly see the seriousness of the nature that it was different than anything we'd experienced."

Unprompted, Taylor spoke about resuming the game.

"During those moments, all everyone is hoping for the best-case scenario for Damar. No one is processing if the game is going to be played or delayed, that's not going through everyone's mind... That never crossed any of our minds. I was just, 'How is this player going to be okay.'

"I could see the expressions on Jordan Poyer's face, on Josh Allen's face, on T.B.'s [Tyler Boyd] face. So you're processing how awful the situation was. We separated as teams...Instead of playing telephone on separate sidelines, the decision was made to go over there."

Taylor declined to disclose the details of his private conversation with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, though he noted that McDermott said: "I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn't be coaching this game."

Hamlin was eventually placed in an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at around 9:25 p.m. ET, where he remains now.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” The Bills posted in an update Wednesday afternoon. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

The status of the Bills-Bengals game remains unclear after being postponed on Monday. The league said Tuesday that the game will not be played this week.