TORONTO — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner is the winner of Canada's Athlete of the Year.

Warner won gold at the Tokyo Games last summer and became just the fourth man in history to top the elusive 9,000-point barrier in the 10-discipline event.

The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., is the first Canadian to win the Olympic decathlon.

He set an Olympic record and a national record with 9,018 points.

Media members from across Canada voted Wednesday on the annual Toronto Star award.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies were named co-winners of the award last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.