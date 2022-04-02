Craig's six goals lead Toronto Rock to 2nd straight win

HAMILTON — Dan Craig scored six times to lead the Toronto Rock past the San Diego Seals 14-7 in the National Lacrosse League on Saturday.

Tom Schreiber scored once and made six assists for the Rock (10-5), which have won two consecutive matches.

Nick Rose and Riley Hutchcraft split goaltending duties for Toronto. Rose made 35 saves while Hutchcraft stopped six shots.

Casey Jackson scored a hat trick for the conference-leading Seals (9-4), which have dropped two straight.

Toronto outshot San Diego 61-48.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.