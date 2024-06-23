Dan Ndoye’s first-ever international goal has given Switzerland a 1-0 lead over Germany at halftime of Group A’s final game.

Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler played in a beautifully weighted cross into the box for Ndoye, who fully extended into a slide before getting the ball past German keep Manuel Neuer in the 28th minute of the match.

The goal came just minutes after Robert Andrich had a goal on the other end disallowed, after Jamal Musiala was deemed to have fouled a Swiss player in the build up of the play.

Ndoye also picked up a yellow card in the first half, as well as German centreback Jonathan Tah, who will miss the next game in the tournament due to his second booking of the group stages.

Germany held the lion’s share of possession, controlling the ball for 67 per cent of the first half.

Both countries are already through to the knockout stages, but the winner of the match will claim the coveted top spot in the group.