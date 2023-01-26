Dan Quinn will not be a head coach next season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator has informed other teams that he intends to stay in that role under Mike McCarthy for 2023.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources.



Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

Quinn, 52, had interviewed with both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and was also a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' vacancy.

The native of Morristown, NJ has been with the Cowboys for the past two seasons after being fired midway through his fifth season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 following an 0-5 start.

In his time with the Falcons, Quinn posted a 43-42 record, winning two AFC South titles and the 2016 NFC Championship. Quinn's Falcons fell 34-28 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI after having led the game 28-3.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Quinn won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.