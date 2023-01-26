1h ago
Report: Quinn to remain on as Cowboys DC
Dan Quinn will not be a head coach next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator has informed other teams that he intends to stay in that role under Mike McCarthy for 2023.
TSN.ca Staff
Quinn, 52, had interviewed with both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and was also a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' vacancy.
The native of Morristown, NJ has been with the Cowboys for the past two seasons after being fired midway through his fifth season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 following an 0-5 start.
In his time with the Falcons, Quinn posted a 43-42 record, winning two AFC South titles and the 2016 NFC Championship. Quinn's Falcons fell 34-28 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI after having led the game 28-3.
Prior to joining the Falcons, Quinn won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.