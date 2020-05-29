TSN's Aaron Bronsteter is joined by UFC president Dana White where he discusses what’s next for Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, the UFC's jam-packed schedule and this weekend’s Fight Night in Las Vegas. Click here to watch the full interview.

How interested is White in seeing Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor?

It’s not a fight that I’m interested in right now. Everyone is in quarantine, they can’t go to the gym, they can’t go to restaurants, they can’t hang out with their friends, so they sit [on their phone]. We’re back, we need to focus on these two fights in Vegas, this Saturday and then on [June 6], make sure this can be done safely and get our schedules going again.

So if White doesn’t want to see Silva vs. McGregor, then what’s next for Conor?

I’m not interested in anyone for Conor right now, I think what works best for Conor right now is for him to sit back and relax, after June 6 we’re back on track, we’ll get fights cranking, we’ll be rolling. Things can start playing out and Conor can make some decisions on what he wants to do next.

With everything going on right now, is timing bad for a Jon Jones fight?

Timing is bad for everyone, not just Jon Jones. Some of these major sports are trying to figure out how to pull off events without [people in attendance], we have no [fans at events] but we’re going to keep on rolling. I’m aggressive; we’re going to keep putting on fights, these guys have contracts, Jones has a contract and it’s a good one.

What does White need to see this weekend from Tyron Woodley to give him a chance to win his belt back?

Obviously winning is important, you have to win the fight this Saturday. And then a lot of other things come into play over who’s going to fight next, especially with everything going on right now.

What has White learned after the three events that have already been put on?

Anything is possible, anything can come down the road and create absolute chaos for your business. There’s so many things that you can’t see, Disney, three months ago I could’ve told you that you could put an eighth grader over there and it would be a long time before you’d realize it, maybe a few bad movies come out. But if you look at what's going on with Disney, nobody at their parks, no movies are coming out and no live sports on ESPN. You never know, nobody is safe, anything can happen to anybody’s business at any given moment.

Is being able to have events at the UFC Apex the ideal scenario during this time?

This was the best case scenario for us. Florida worked out perfectly, now we have to pull off these next two events and then we’re rolling again. This is what we do, we figure out solutions to problems, I understand that this is real and people are dying but I’m not afraid of this I think we’ve come up with great plans and get out schedule back. Wait until you see what I’m working on this summer.

What does White think it means to Canada to have Felicia Spencer headlining UFC 250?

Canada has been a hotbed for a long time; we’ve had a lot of fun in Canada and put on some great shows there. The GSP era was unbelievable and really fun, so to have someone super talented in a tittle fight, for Canada it’s awesome.

Does White see how Spencer can give Amanda Nunes trouble at UFC 250?

I truly believe that Nunes is the [greatest of all time], she’s beat every big name in the sport – some more than once. If she’s still on top and she’s still in forum, then Spencer is going to have a tough time. But, anything is possible and anyone can win on any night.