UFC president Dana White said Tuesday that he's open to having Jon Jones compete for the heavyweight title, but only after Francis Ngannou faces Stipe Miocic for the belt.

"[Jones is] the longtime light heavyweight champion. In my opinion he's the greatest of all time, and if he wants to come back and take a shot at the heavyweight championship, I wouldn't have a problem with that," White told ESPN's SportsCenter. "But he can't just jump in front of Ngannou right now."

Jones, 33, announced Monday he would be vacating the light heavyweight title, adding it "sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight."

Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier on Saturday to retain the heavyweight belt, leaving Ngannou as the No. 1 contender in the division. Ngannou, who lost to Miocic by unanimous decision in a title fight in early 2018 and then was defeated by Cormier by decision later that year, has won his past four fights since - all by KO/TKO - with none lasting longer than 90 seconds.

"[Ngannou vs. Miocic is] definitely the fight that's going to happen at heavyweight now," White added. "Francis Ngannou has earned that title shot. Then we'll see what happens.

"We have the top four to five [heavyweights] laid out for fights coming up in the fall. So we'll see when Jon Jones' timing is to come back and who makes sense for him."

Jones is widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of the past decade. He won the light heavyweight title in 2011 and has held it for much of the ensuing nine years, although he has had to reclaim the belt three times after getting stripped for multiple violations of the UFC’s doping regulations and code of conduct.

Jones (26-1, 1 no contest) has fought just once in the past year, beating Dominick Reyes in a close unanimous decision in February. He has won a UFC-record 14 title fights, and he hasn't lost any fight since 2009 — but thanks to two doping violations, Jones has fought only six times since January 2015.