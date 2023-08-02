TORONTO — Quarterback Dane Evans, linebacker Bo Lokombo and defensive back Garry Peters of the B.C. Lions all earned spots on the CFL's honour roll for the month of July.

Evans was deemed the top quarterback with a grade of 90.9 from his two games played. Evans was 41-of-57 passing (71.9 per cent) for 549 yards and three TDs.

Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Lokombo earned the top grade among linebackers (76.0) while Peters got the nod for defensive backs (83.4).

Calgary's Reggie Begelton (72.0) was the top-graded receiver while Hamilton's Brandon Revenberg (80.0) was first individually among offensive linemen.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, collectively, had the top-ranked offensive line at 79.0.

Montreal's Mustafa Johnson (82.0) had the top score among defensive linemen. Calgary's Rene Paredes (92.1) was first among kickers while Toronto's Adarius Pickett had the best special-teams grade (90.9).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023