The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have named Dane Evans the starting quarterback for Week 4 against the Montreal Alouettes.

Evans made his 2021 season debut in Week 2 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, completing three passes on 10 attempts for 21 yards.

The 27-year-old has spent three seasons in Hamilton, passing for 23 touchdowns and 4158 yards in 38 games.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer says that starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is dealing with sore ribs.

#Ticats HC Orlondo Steinauer says Dane Evans will start this week at QB. Jeremiah Masoli is dealing with sore ribs. Steinauer implies change due to injury and not performance. Steinauer also says Masoli may have stayed too long in the game against the Riders @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 25, 2021

On defence, the Ticats will be without defensive end Ja’Gared Davis after Steinauer said he “knowing or unknowingly” broke CFL Covid protocols and is ineligible to play this week. Defensive lineman Ted Laurent will try and play, while offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl is out.

Orlondo Steinauer says DE Ja’Gared Davis “knowing or unknowingly” broke #CFL Covid protocols and is ineligible to play against MTL this week. Steinauer wouldn’t elaborate. Sounds like DL Ted Laurent will try and play, while OL Chris Van Zeyl is out @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge #TSNEdge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 25, 2021

Hamilton had a bye in Week 3 following their 0-2 start and travel to Montreal for a match-up with the Alouettes on Friday night.